Fox Orders Home Renovation Series With Mike Holmes
Fox has ordered a home renovation competition series Home Free for a summer run.
The series, which will be hosted by famed professional contractor Mike Holmes, will have couples compete for their dream home. Nine couples are challenged to revive one run-down home every week.
The eight-episode series premieres Wednesday, July 22. Home Free is from Relativity Television and will be executive produced by Tom Forman.
