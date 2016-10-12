Fox Orders Full Season of ‘Lethal Weapon’

Fox has ordered a full season of the drama Lethal Weapon, meaning five more episodes for the rookie show and a total of 18 this season. The network said Lethal Weapon marked Fox’s highest fall premiere in two years, with a 3.2 rating/12 share Live + 7 among adults 18-49 and 12.4 million viewers across all platforms.

“Lethal Weapon delivers an explosive and wildly entertaining core relationship between two cops, with dynamic performances by Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford, surrounded by cinematic action, endearing humor and true heart,” said David Madden, president of entertainment, Fox. “[Executive producers] Matt Miller, McG, Dan Lin and Jennifer Gwartz have done a tremendous job on this show, which has proven to be a self-starter and solid companion for Empire. We are thrilled to add these episodes.”

A reimagining of the hit film franchise, Lethal Weapon is a production of Warner Bros. Television in association with Lin Pictures and Good Session Productions.