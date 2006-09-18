Fox News Ups Two Staffers

FOX News Channel (FNC) has named David Rhodes VP, news and Jay Wallace executive producer, news. Both report directly to John Moody, senior VP, news editorial for FOX News. The announcement was made by FOX News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes.

Rhodes, most recently the director of newsgathering, becomes responsible for news gathering and editorial content at FOX News. He previously served as assignment manager for the national and foreign desks until 2002, and assignment editor in charge of the network’s political desk for coverage of the 2000 presidential campaign. He coordinated field coverage of election nights in 2000, 2002, and 2004.

Wallace continues as executive producer of both FOX Report and Studio B with Shepard Smith with expanded responsibility to news content across the network.He began at FNC in 1996 as associate producer for FOX X-Press, later became a producer of FOX News Live and assisted with the launch of the FOX Report with Shepard Smith in 1999.In 2000, Wallace was named New York bureau chief, overseeing news coverage of the September 11th tragedy.He replaces Jerry Burke who was named executive producer of Fox & Friends.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour general news service and is available in more than 85 million homes.