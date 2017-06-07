Fox News Tops Cable’s Weekly Primetime Race

Fox News kicked off cable’s summer TV campaign with a first-place finish in primetime, according to Nielsen.



Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers to top all cable networks during the period of May 29 to June 4, according to network officials. HGTV was second with 1.5 million viewers, followed by MSNBC by 1.3 million viewers and USA Network and TBS, which tied with 1.2 million viewers.



CNN and History (1.1 million viewers each), A&E (1 million viewers), TNT (973,000) and NBCSN (931,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks for the week.



Go to multichannel.com for the full story.



(Photo via Vincent Desjardins's Flickr. Image taken on April 25, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)





