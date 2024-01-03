Fox News Taps Comedian Jimmy Failla to Host Saturday Primetime Show
'Fox News Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla’ debuts January 13
Fox News Channel has named Jimmy Failla as the permanent host of Fox News Saturday Night.
Failla will debut as host of the primetime series on January 13, and will deliver comedic commentary on cultural, political and lifestyle topics, according to Fox News. The series was previously helmed by a series of rotating hosts, including Failla.
Along with the weekly series, Failla will continue to host his nationally syndicated radio show Fox Across America on Fox News Audio, said the network.
“As a former New York City cab driver, Jimmy is a classic American success story and a perfect fit for this role,” Fox News executive VP of primetime programming Mead Cooper said in a statement. “We look forward to watching him make America laugh on Saturday nights.”
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid