Fox News Taps Comedian Jimmy Failla to Host Saturday Primetime Show

Fox News Channel has named Jimmy Failla as the permanent host of Fox News Saturday Night.

Failla will debut as host of the primetime series on January 13, and will deliver comedic commentary on cultural, political and lifestyle topics, according to Fox News. The series was previously helmed by a series of rotating hosts, including Failla.

Along with the weekly series, Failla will continue to host his nationally syndicated radio show Fox Across America on Fox News Audio, said the network.

“As a former New York City cab driver, Jimmy is a classic American success story and a perfect fit for this role,” Fox News executive VP of primetime programming Mead Cooper said in a statement. “We look forward to watching him make America laugh on Saturday nights.”