Fox News Squeaks Out Weekly Cable Ratings Wins

Fox News Channel fought off strong challenges from MSNBC and Nickelodeon to remain atop the weekly cable ratings charts, according to Nielsen.

FNC’s 1.9 million primetime total viewers during the week of July 17-23 was enough to hold off a strong charge from MSNBC, which averaged 1.8 million viewers for the period, to win the category for the ninth consecutive week, according to Nielsen.

HGTV was third, with 1.5 million viewers, followed by Disney Channel’s 1.4 million viewers. USA Network and Discovery Channel tied for fifth with 1.3 million viewers each.

TBS (1.2 million viewers), History (1.1 million), Hallmark Channel (1 million), Investigation Discovery (963,000) and CNN (952,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks for the week.

