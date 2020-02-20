Fox News Slams Competition on Weekly Cable Ratings Charts

Fox News continued its February ratings roll, keeping its streak of weekly primetime and total day wins during the month in tact this past week.

Fox News, led by its coverage of the New Hampshire Primary, averaged 3.2 million viewers in primetime to finish first among all cable networks for the week of Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, according to Nielsen. TNT’s coverage of the Feb. 14-16 NBA All-Star Weekend helped the network secure a second place finish with 2.1 million viewers.

MSNBC (1.6 million viewers), HGTV (1.2 million) and History (1.1 million) rounded out the top five most watched networks of the week.

In total day, Fox News drew 1.7 million viewers, easily topping TNT, MSNBC, HGTV and History, according to Nielsen.