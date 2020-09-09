Fox News Signs Brit Hume to Multi-Year Deal

Fox News has re-signed veteran network on-air personality Brit Hume to a multi-year deal, the network announced Wednesday.

As part of the deal, Hume will remain in his current role as senior political analyst for the news network, as well as a commentator and panelist across Fox News’ daytime and evening programming, said the network.

“Brit is an exceptional journalist who has played an integral role in our unrivaled political coverage — his extensive knowledge of the intricacies of Washington have made him a tremendous asset to our team and a popular favorite with our viewers,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO in a statement. “We look forward to his continued expertise for many years ahead.”