Fox News Seeking Higher Fees

News Corp. is looking to increase subscriber fees

for Fox News Channel in a new round of negotiations with distributors.

Chase Carey, COO of News Corp., speaking at the

38th Annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference Wednesday, said Fox

News gets only a small fraction of what ESPN gets.

"That channel in the cable world is right there

with ESPN, as important a channel as exists out there," he said. "Clearly a lot

of customers [would] move if it weren't there."

ESPN is the highest priced national cable channel

at about $4 per subscriber per month. After its launch deals began expiring in

2006, Fox News, which has grown into the top-rated cable news channel, was able

to increase its rate to about $1. Now some of those deals are expiring, opening

the door to a new round of negotiations.

Carey said that other News Corp. cable channels

also have opportunities to increase their sub fees, especially when compared to

their more established competitors.

"Our channels are pretty new compared to a lot of

their peers," he said, comparing National Geographic Channel to Discovery and

FX to TNT and USA "If we make every channel a leader in its category,

we've got a lot of room to grow."

News Corp. has also been seeking increased fees for

retransmission of its Fox broadcast channel. Those efforts have largely been

successful so far, Carey said.

Carey declined to disclose the terms of deals closed

recently with Cablevision Systems and Time Warner Cable, which became very

public as deadlines came and went. But he did say "we were looking to what we

thought was fair and we stuck to our guns. It takes two to make a deal... we

achieved what we set out to achieve."

Unlike CBS, which recently struck a long-term deal

with Comcast, Carey said News Corp. prefers shorter deals with distributors.

"We're still not getting anything close to

competitive values," he said, comparing Fox with the fees reaped by some cable

channels.

But the money Fox is getting from retrans payments has

changed its financial picture.

"It's our most important network" in terms of

content development, he said. "We need a healthy business as a foundation to do

that" and retrans "put us on that track."

He added that Fox "should be our most important

channel. It should be our most profitable channel. That's what we're looking to

achieve."

Carey said that Fox believes it has pumped new life

into its most important program, American

Idol.

"It's a dominant franchise. We can take advantage

of a new, fresh and different panel [of judges]" he said.

That panel won't include Simon Cowell, but Cowell

will be bringing his new show, X Factor,

to Fox next season.

"We will have year-round franchises with Idol and X Factor in the

fall with Simon," he said.