Fox News Maintains March Cable Ratings Roll

Fox News rode its coronavirus coverage to the top of the weekly cable ratings charts for the week of March 9 to March 15, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 3.5 million viewers in primetime to top all cable networks for the eighth straight week, said Nielsen. CNN’s finished second with 2.8 million viewers, with MSNBC coming in third at 2.3 million watchers. HGTV finished fourth with 1.1 million viewers, while TBS, A&E, TLC, and History tied for fifth with 1 million viewers. Discovery Channel and TNT rounded out the top 10 most watched networks for the week.

Fox News averaged 1.9 million viewers on a 24-hour basis to lead CNN, MSNBC, HGTV and Nickelodeon in the category, according to Nielsen.