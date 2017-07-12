Fox News Celebrates Another Weekly Primetime Ratings Win

Fox News celebrated the week of the July 4 holiday with another sweep of the cable primetime and total day ratings charts, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2 million viewers during the week of July 3 to July 9 to top all cable networks in primetime for the seventh straight week, according to Nielsen. HGTV finished second with 1.5 million viewers, followed by History and USA, which tied for third with 1.4 million viewers, and MSNBC, which pulled into fifth with 1.2 million watchers.

FX and TBS (tied with 1.1 million viewers), Discovery Channel (946,000), Investigation Discovery (938,000) and Disney Channel (913,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched cable networks in primetime.

Fox News topped the total day ratings chart for the 27thconsecutive week, beating out kids-targeted networks Nickelodeon, as well as HGTV, Disney Channel and Adult Swim.

(Photo via Vincent Desjardins's Flickr. Image taken on April 25, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)