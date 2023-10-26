Fox Nation Taps Dennis Quaid for ‘Top Combat Pilot’ Series
Four-part series debuts Nov. 6
Actor Dennis Quaid will host a new original series on streaming service Fox Nation debuting November 6.
The four-part series, Top Combat Pilot, will feature an inside look at the Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course, the U.S. Marine Corps’s version of the Navy’s renowned “Top Gun school.” Top performers will seek to distinguish themselves as the best of the best and be invited back as a WTI instructor, said Fox Nation.
“Dennis Quaid not only played a pilot in the iconic movie The Right Stuff, but he is also a licensed pilot — we couldn’t think of a better person to host this series,” Fox News Media president Jason Klarman said in a statement.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.