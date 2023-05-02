Fox Nation, Professional Bull Riders Create Competition Series

Fox Nation will team with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) to develop a new unscripted competition series premiering May 7.

The series, Last Cowboy Standing, will feature an in-depth look at what it takes to become a professional bull riding champion, according to the streaming service. The four-part series will bring would-be cowboys together as they undergo training under the tutelage of five PBR mentors, including PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Bleason, PBR founding member Cody Lambert, PBR 2002 World Champion J. W. Hart, PBR Ring of Honor member Ross Coleman and former PBR world champion Justin McBride, said Fox Nation.

“We are excited to share this all-access, unfiltered program with our viewers as the series dives into the fast paced and exciting world of Professional Bull Riders,” Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said in a statement.

Last Cowboy Standing is produced by Film 45 with Michael Antinoro serving as executive producer.