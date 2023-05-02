Fox Nation, Professional Bull Riders Create Competition Series
‘Last Cowboy Standing’ to debut May 7
Fox Nation will team with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) to develop a new unscripted competition series premiering May 7.
The series, Last Cowboy Standing, will feature an in-depth look at what it takes to become a professional bull riding champion, according to the streaming service. The four-part series will bring would-be cowboys together as they undergo training under the tutelage of five PBR mentors, including PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Bleason, PBR founding member Cody Lambert, PBR 2002 World Champion J. W. Hart, PBR Ring of Honor member Ross Coleman and former PBR world champion Justin McBride, said Fox Nation.
“We are excited to share this all-access, unfiltered program with our viewers as the series dives into the fast paced and exciting world of Professional Bull Riders,” Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said in a statement.
Last Cowboy Standing is produced by Film 45 with Michael Antinoro serving as executive producer.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.