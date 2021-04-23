Fox News Media Names Second Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship Winner

Marin Martin, who is the daughter of Fox News digital senior opinion editor, Lynne Jordal Martin, has been named recipient of the second annual Fox News Media Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship.



The test-based award--applicants have to have taken the PSAT/NMSQT test--is for children of Fox employees who are high school juniors planning to go to college. The scholarship is for $2,000 per year up to four years and conveys should the parent(s) leave the company.

Also Read: Fox Names First Scholarship Winners



All recipients are chosen through the non-profit National Merit Scholarship Corporation.



Dr. Krauthammer was a long-time syndicated columnist writing for the Washington Post and was a contributor to Fox News Media from 2002 until his death in 2018.



His resume included The New Republic and The Weekly Standard. Before his journalism career, he was a speech writer for Vice President Walter Mondale as well as chief resident in psychiatry at Massachusetts General.