CES 2017: Fox to Give 'Alien: Covenant' VR Treatment

Las Vegas — 20th Century Fox is partnering with RSA Films, and Technicolor-owned MPC VR to produce a virtual reality experience for the upcoming sci-fi film Alien: Covenant, with the film’s director, Ridley Scott, serving as executive producer of the experience.

Announced at CES, this will be the studio’s third virtual reality endeavor, following a VR treatment for Wild in 2015, and Fox Innovation Lab’s first commercial VR endeavor, The Martian VR Experience, which debuted at the 2016 CES.

“The VR Experience for Alien: Covenant is a dread-inducing journey into the depths of the Alien universe,” a studio statement read. “Viewers will discover the true meaning of terror as they navigate through horrifying alien environments and a story where every decision could mean the difference between life and death.”

Alien: Covenant debuts in theaters May 19.