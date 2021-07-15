Fox Corp., Horizon Media Become Latest TMT Giants to Cede to TiVo's Patent Licensing Demands

Samir Armaly, president, IP licensing of Xperi, might describe resistance to his company's IP licensing demands as futile.

Fox Corp. has become only the latest large TMT company to renew its IP licensing deal with TiVo and its new parent company, Xperi Holdings Corp.

“We are very pleased to conclude this agreement with Fox, a producer and distributor of content through world-leading Fox brands,” said Samir Armaly, president, IP licensing of Xperi. “Fox has always worked to bring compelling content to its customers and continues to expand its direct-to-consumer audiences and capabilities.”

The Fox announcement was preceded just a day earlier by the trumpeting of a similar IP tie-up with media agency giant Horizon Media. TiVo/Xperi said it provides Horizon with a "foundational ingredient" to its "data stack to support client investments, driving improved outcomes in cross-platform media planning, buying, digital retargeting, and measurement."

Last week, TiVo/Xperi announced a patent licensing renewal with Google.

Xperi, which acquired TiVo in late 2019 for $3 billion, has seen an acceleration of IP licensing deals since November, when it finally settled TiVo's four-year legal battle to put Comcast under IP heel.

Xperi reported IP licensing revenue of $98 million in the first quarter. “Media IP” was up 30% during the January-March period, with recent licensing renewals secured with Cox Communications, Sony and TCL.