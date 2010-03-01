Fox Cable Gives ‘Bubba's World' Cross-Network Debut

The new Fuel TV Series Bubba's World is getting some

cross-network promotion from parent company Fox Cable Networks. The series will

premiere Sunday, March 28 at 10 p.m. on Fuel, but will also be simulcast on

SPEED, Fox Sports Net, Fox Reality Channel and Fox College Sports.

The combined reach of the networks is 85 million households.

Bubba's World marks the first time Fox Cable Networks has run such a

promotion.

Geico is the presenting sponsor of the series, and will

receive commercial and billboard time on all of the networks presenting the

series premiere.

Bubba's World is a documentary series giving viewers

an up close and personal look at the life of James "Bubba" Stewart, one of the

top motocross racers in the world, and one of the few African Americans in the

predominantly white sport.

"James Stewart has an appeal that reaches far beyond the

traditional action sports world," says Shon Tomlin Fuel TV SVP of Programming

and Marketing, and the series' Executive Producer. "We really wanted to expose

him and his show to a much bigger audience and maximize the reach of our sister

networks with this amazing show."