Fox Business To Add Two New Series In January

Fox Business Network will add two news shows to its daily programming lineup, including a new financial news show hosted by former Bloomberg TV personality Taylor Riggs.

Beginning January 23, Riggs will host weekday seriesThe Big Money Show alongside Fox Business contributors Brian Brenberg and Jackie DeAngelis, according to network officials. The series will feature breaking financial news and analysis, with the trio tackling the day’s top financial stories from all angles, according to network officials.

Also launching on January 23 is The Bottom Line, a weeknight series hosted by Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy that looks to follow hotly debated issues in the business and political world, according to FBN.

“Fox Business has become the channel America turns to for their business news and we’re excited to debut new programming tailored to key financial issues impacting homes across the county,” said FBN President Lauren Petterson in a statement. “We are also thrilled to welcome Taylor Riggs to the Fox Business family, who, along with Brian, Jackie, Dagen and Sean, will add a new dimension to our formidable programming lineup.”■