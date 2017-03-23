Fox Business Network Hires Carrasco as Reporter
Fox Business Network said it hired Tracee Carrasco as a general assignment business reporter.
Carrasco, who had been a general assignment reporter at WCBS New York, will start her new job on May 1 and work out of the network’s Manhattan headquarters.
She will cover breaking financial news.
Carrasco has also worked for stations in Nashville and Duluth as well as CitiCable in Torrance, California.
