Fox Brings Back ‘X-Files’

Fox has ordered a new season of The X-Files event series.



The 10-episode installment once again will be executive produced by creator Chris Carter, and sees David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson returning as iconic FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully.



The event series will air during the 2017-2018 season. Production is set to begin in summer 2017.



“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators–these are the hallmarks of great TV shows. And they are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide,” said David Madden, president, Fox Broadcasting Company. “Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files.”



The X-Files originally premiered in September 1993.



In 2016, the series drew an average multi-platform audience of nearly 16 million viewers.



Produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Ten Thirteen Productions, The X-Files is created and executive produced by Chris Carter.