Fox and Comcast Sign TV Everywhere Pact

Fox Networks and Comcast said they reached an agreement on a

new distribution pact covering Fox's broadcast network, its TV stations and

some of its cable networks.

The agreement will give Comcast customers access to

programming on televisions and other devices, including computers, tablets and

smartphones.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but in the announcement,

the companies said that they will "collaborate on new multiplatform offerings

so that the companies can take advantage of new technologies and programming

through the life of the deal, including Comcast's advanced advertising and ad

systems integration services."

Fox has been working on plans to rebrand and reprogram some

of its cable networks. While some of those networks are covered by the new

agreements, the companies did not mention the new channels, notably a national

sports network—Fox Sports 1—to be built out of the Speed channel, and FXX—to be

created out of Fox Soccer Channel.

The companies say that are working on a new service that

will make next day, full-episode streaming of select Fox programming online to

authenticated Comcast customers.

Fox Now apps are being developed which will provide interactive and social functions while Comcast viewers watch Fox programming.

"This unprecedented TV Everywhere agreement enables us to

take advantage of the innovative technologies and platforms we've developed to

deliver the best content to our customers," Greg Rigdon, executive VP, content

acquisition for Comcast Cable, said in a statement. "For the first time we are

unlocking the value of some of Fox's best content by making it available to

Xfinity TV customers through new applications and devices."

Mike Hopkins, president of distribution at Fox Networks,

said, "This agreement will bring Fox's brands and content to Xfinity TV

customers on all platforms and we are excited to begin this journey with

Comcast."

The agreement covers live and on-demand programming from 20

Fox Television Stations (13 Fox and 7 MyNet) as well as FX, FX Movie Channel, Speed,

Fuel TV, Fox Soccer, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, MundoFox, Fox

Deportes and Fox Business Network.

Under the agreement, Comcast or Xfinity TV customers will

have On Demand and online access to:

Episodes from key primetime series on Fox, FX, FX Movie

Channel, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Speed and Fuel TV, and one of the

largest On Demand offerings of episodes of current seasons available from Fox,

FX, National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo Wild, including such popular shows

as Glee, Bones, The Simpsons, Sons of Anarchy, Justified, The Americans,

Wicked Tuna, Diggers and Alpha Dog,

among several others. The agreement also provides access to dozens of hit

movies from FX and the FX Movie Channel, including some of the biggest

blockbusters airing on these networks, as well as access to content on Fox's

websites and applications.