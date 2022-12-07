Fox Again Gives the World Cup TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through December 4.

Fox’s FIFA World Cup Qatar is No. 1 for the second week in a row.

The rest of the ranking is dominated by holiday movies: CBS promotes Fit for Christmas in second place, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries hypes The Holiday Stocking in third, Freeform celebrates its 25 Days of Christmas programming block in fourth, and Hallmark Channel gives some love to A Fabled Holiday in fifth.

Notably, Fit for Christmas scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (123) in the ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) FIFA World Cup Qatar (opens in new tab) , Fox

Impressions: 423,251,902

Interruption Rate: 1.88%

Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $5,684,621

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $82,697

2) Fit for Christmas (opens in new tab) , CBS

Impressions: 292,681,785

Interruption Rate: 0.64%

Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,741,242

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) The Holiday Stocking (opens in new tab) , Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Impressions: 268,977,343

Interruption Rate: 3.76%

Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,628,490

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) 25 Days of Christmas (opens in new tab) , Freeform

Impressions: 251,998,579

Interruption Rate: 1.25%

Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,123,991

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $213,869

5) A Fabled Holiday (opens in new tab) , Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 236,670,171

Interruption Rate: 2.95%

Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,459,077

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $129,788

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■