Fourth and Final Season of ‘Casual’ on Hulu July 31

Hulu comedy Casual kicks off its fourth and final season July 31. All eight episodes of the season will debut on that date.

The show is about a bachelor who finds himself living with his sister, who has recently divorced, and his sister’s teen daughter. Casual stars Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey, Tara Lynne Barr, Nyasha Hatendi and Julie Berman.

A Lionsgate and Right of Way production, it is created by Zander Lehmann, and executive produced by Jason Reitman, Lehmann and Helen Estabrook. Lionsgate is the international distributor.

Season four starts several years in the future. Alex and Rae are raising a child, Laura is returning from her time abroad with a new job and serious girlfriend, and Valerie is about to make a big life change of her own. According to Hulu, “The technology may be streamlined, but the relationships are messier than ever.”