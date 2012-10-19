Four More Years for Ailes at Fox News

News Corp. said that Roger Ailes signed a new four-year employment contract and will continue to serve as chairman and CEO of Fox News.

Ailes will also continue as chairman of Fox Television Stations, overseeing Twentieth Television and MyNetwork TV, and will continue to act as a senior advisor to News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch on TV and news issues.

Ailes joined News Corp. in 1996 and led the launch of Fox News, now the top rated network in the cable news category.