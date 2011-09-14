Former TV Exec Turner Wins Congressional Race

Former TV executive Bob Turner was elected to Congress from

New York Tuesday, becoming the first Republican since the 1920s to hold the

seat formerly occupied by Anthony Weiner.

Turner, 70, who stopped working full-time in the TV business

in 2003, had been president and CEO of Pearson North America, where he launched

new versions of Family Feud and To Tell the Truth. He started Orbis

Entertainment, which was acquired by Pearson, and was also president and CEO of

Multimedia Entertainment, president of LBS Communications and general manager

of CBS Cable.

He defeated Democrat David Weprin in an upset, winning by a 54

to 46 margin, according to the Associated Press.

Turner campaigned on a platform that called for creating

jobs, supporting small business and lowering taxes. He was endorsed by former

New York City Mayor Ed Koch in a district with a large concentration of

Orthodox Jews, and his victory was seen by Republicans as a rebuke of President

Obama's policies, particularly regarding support for Israel.