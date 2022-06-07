Former Food Network Head Courtney White and Wheelhouse Form Joint Venture

Former Food Network president Courtney White has teamed with media company Wheelhouse to create a new company focused on food, home and lifestyle content.

The Butternut joint venture will create original content for all platforms, said the company. As Butternut president, White will collaborate with Wheelhouse and its various divisions, including Wheelhouse Entertainment, marketing arm Wheelhouse Labs, digital division Wheelhouse DNA, and investment arm Wheelhouse 360. Wheelhouse was founded in 2017 by Brent Montgomery and Jimmy Kimmel.

Prior to Butternut, White served as president of Food Network, as well as general manager of HGTV and Food Network.

Also: Wonder Women of New York 2022: Courtney White

“The single, common element across all successful lifestyle content is passion – talent must project it, creators must harness it, audiences must feel it,” said White in a statement. “Personal passion for the lifestyle genre has been the essential factor in my own career trajectory and will be a fundamental tenet for Butternut as we work to create signature content born out of our vast enthusiasm for, and as, makers. Partnering with Brent and the Wheelhouse team supercharges our mission; Brent’s signature energy and infectious excitement for bold innovation in media and beyond will empower Butternut to fully realize its ambitions to deliver the genre’s very best to audiences and partners.”

Added Wheelhouse CEO Montgomery: “It’s thrilling to spot industry leaders at the top of their game and partner up to support them further as visionaries and entrepreneurs. There are very few in our business who know the lifestyle arena as well as Courtney, and who are trusted more by talent. We see Butternut not only as our lifestyle stronghold in content, but in other potential businesses, from culinary to consumer products. This is an inspiring collaboration and we’re looking forward to rolling up our sleeves to support Courtney and her creative and business goals.” ■