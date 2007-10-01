Trending

Former CBS Executive E. Kidder Meade Dies

Everard Kidder Meade Jr., former vice president of public affairs for CBS, died Sept. 17, according to a paid notice in The New York Times.

After distinguished service in World War II (Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts), he held various high government posts before joining CBS in 1957 as a VP. He retired in October 1981.

Survivors include six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.