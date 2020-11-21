Former 'America's Most 'Wanted' Executive Producer Lance Heflin Dies

Lance Heflin, former executive producer of America’s Most Wanted, the TV show that recovered almost three dozen missing children and identified fugitives, leading to the capture of over 1,000 including 17 of the FBI's 10 Most Wanted, has died at age 67 after a brief hospital stay. No cause of death was given.

Heflin went to the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where he was a teaching assistant and managing editor at KOMU-TV, which is owned by the school.

Heflin began as a photographer at WCKT-TV (now WSVN-TV) and a photojournalist and investigative producer at WPLG-TV Miami.

He moved to CBS News, working for the Evening news and CBS Sunday Morning. He was also Emmy-winning founding producer of CBS prime time news magazine 48 Hours.

Heflin left CBS in 1989 for Fox's America's Most Wanted and in 1995 helped launch Straight Shooter Productions, an independent company that created syndicated show Manhunter as well as the syndicated America's Most Wanted: Final Justice.

According to his family, Heflin told them he would stay with the show until it either led to the capture of 1,000 fugitives or he had been there 20 years. It turned out both happened at the same time, in August 2009.

After leaving the show, he became part owner of Vint Hill Winery in Virginia, working with his sons Patrick and Walker.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Jan Evans; his sons; a sister, Linda Hobbs; and a brother, Randy.

A celebration of his life will be held in the spring/summer of 2021. condolences can be shared at lance.heflin.memories@gmail.com. Donations can be made to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. www.missingkids.org/donate.