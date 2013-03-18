Food Show Chefs Whet Brand Appetite

RELATED: At Evolving CNN, Lifestyle Is News

The thing about lifestyle programming is that viewers get

very attached. They get attached to the shows. They get attached to the

network. And they get attached to the personalities.

Advertisers are the same way. Take Food Network, part of

Scripps Networks, which has built its business on Food, HGTV and its other

lifestyle brands.

"Advertisers come to us. They know we know how to speak to

our audience best," says Karen Grinthal, senior VP, national ad sales, food

category, for Scripps Networks Interactive.

"The idea of the [Food Network] brand now is that it is

really ubiquitous in people's lives. And that's part of why advertisers like to

do specialty marketing with us, because they get the reach of an entertainment

brand and they get the focus of a vertical. And that's really unusual,"

Grinthal adds.

What's also unusual is the way personalities have been a

part of the Food Network brand. "I've been here for almost 16 years and we did

that from the very beginning, when Emeril [Lagasse] was the only known

personality and we had 20 million homes and we were doing specialty custom

production," Grinthal says. "It was a lot less sophisticated, but it was

definitely there."

In this year's upfront, Food Network will be emphasizing Chef

Wanted, a series in which a restaurant searches for the person with the

recipe for its success. Kohl's is already a sponsor, but the network wants to

raise its profile among advertisers and other potential promotional partners.

Chef Wanted is hosted by Anne Burrell, who might be

poised to be not only a TV star but a marketing diva. She would be following in

the footsteps of current Food Network chefs Robert Irvine, a spokesman for

Lexus and Sysco; Alex Guarnaschelli, who has a deal with Fisher Nuts; and

Sandra Lee, who works with Diageo. Other Food Network personalities have

merchandising deals, including Giada De Laurentiis, Paula Deen and Lagasse.

These stars have a connection to the network that sticks by even as individual

shows come and go.

Burrell started on TV as Mario Batali's sous chef in Food

Network's Iron Chef. She also cohosts Food's Worst Cooks in America,

where she has adopted a tough but compassionate demeanor.

"She cares very deeply about what she does," Grinthal says

of Burrell. "She's been a line cook in a restaurant. She's been an executive

chef, and she understands in a deep and personal way how stressful that job is

and what it takes to do it right. Anne is interesting because she's really

tough on the outside, but she's really soft in the inside because she has so

much emotion invested. And that's what's so relatable about her."

And that gives Burrell the potential to have a role in the

marketing of Food Network ad clients.

While discussions with clients can lead to talent

involvement, sometimes the clients seek out the network's hosts on their own.

And when they make a deal, it is separate from any media buy.

"We often bring opportunities to talent. But when it comes

to the actual negotiations, that is not our realm," says Grinthal, who wishes

talent was on her rate card.

"We try to put together what the breadth and scope of a

relationship is as it pertains to us and them with the advertisers. And so our

marketing team works closely and our PR team works closely with an agent to

make sure we're all in synch," Grinthal says. "We don't own the talent. We own

the show. In the beginning stages of their career, we have obviously more say.

We have approval. But the more senior they get, the more latitude they have."

For example, Rachael Ray has a two-year deal promoting S.C.

Johnson products. "We did a whole Scripps-wide deal with S.C. Johnson, so we

create custom content featuring [Ray]. But the deal with the company, that's

her deal," says Grinthal. "But it wouldn't have happened if we hadn't sat down

together with a broad concept with S.C. Johnson and then they said, â€˜Now we

want talent in, and we want Rachael.' We can't offer that. That is their

negotiation."

But it pays to keep the programmer involved for

marketers doing business with Food Network talent. "Target is a very big

partner of ours, and they have a line of cookware and food with Giada De

Laurentiis," says Grinthal. "So we sit down and we say, â€˜You have this

investment with Giada, you have a great investment with us. We have all these

assets. How do we make them all work hardest for you?' And that's the

approach."