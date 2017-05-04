Food Network Orders Giada De Laurentiis Series

Food Network has ordered 26 half-hour episodes of new content from host Giada De Laurentiis. The pickup includes new episodes of Giada Entertains, Giada’s Holiday Handbook andGiada’s Summer Entertaining (wt). Production is slated to start this summer and the first episodes targeted to roll out in the fourth quarter.

"Giada De Laurentiis is an expert in her field and a much sought-after guide for home cooks looking for help for their own gatherings," said Allison Page, general manager, U.S. programming and development, Scripps Networks Interactive. "With new episodes on the way, our viewers can continue to count on inspirational recipes and entertaining ideas from season to season to help elevate their own celebrations and get-togethers all year-round."

In Giada Entertains, De Laurentiis shows how to make an extra-special event for family and friends. She wrote Giada's Holiday Handbook, sharing tips to pull off holiday season parties. With Giada's Summer Entertaining (wt), Giada offers up seasonal recipes for all types of warm-weather gatherings.

All three are produced by Linguine Pictures.

"Continuing to create content with both my Linguine Pictures and Food Network family, while getting to share recipes and tips that are close to my heart with our audience, truly inspires me," said De Laurentiis. "I am honored and excited to be able to do what I love."