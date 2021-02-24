Food Network Cooks Up Special with YouTube Comedy Group The Try Guys

Food Network has partnered with YouTube stars The Try Guys for an upcoming special based on their digital series Without a Recipe.

The network special, tentatively titled No Recipe Roadtrip with The Try Guys, is inspired by the Without A Recipe series featuring the group -- Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang -- as they attempt to make everything from pizza to cookies to ice cream without the benefit of a recipe, said Food network executives.

The Food Network special will begin production later this quarter, said network officials.

“The Try Guys bring with them an incredible energy and extraordinary sense of humor, that is irresistible paired with their devil may care attitude as they live up to their Try Guys name in the challenges and adventures they try and take on,” said Food Network president Courtney White in a statement. “Their enthusiastic fan base is a testament to their ability to entertain and we are excited to bring their creativity and comedy to our fans.”