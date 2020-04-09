FNC's Bila Has COVID-19 Virus
Fox & Friends weekend host Jedediah Bila and occasional panelist on The Five, is recovering from the coronavirus, she said on Instagram Thursday:
She conceded that she had been "MIA," but explained that was because she and her husband were both recovering from the virus.
Bila is also a former co-host of The View.
