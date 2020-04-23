FNC Personalities Team for Inspirational Special

Fox News Channel personalities will host an April 26 special featuring "inspirational stories of resiliency" during the pandemic.

The 10 p.m. one-hour special, which will be simulcast on Fox Business Network, will feature Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Harris Faulkner, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Ed Henry, Jesse Watters, Johnny Joey Jones and Rachel Campos Duffy.

The show will be hosted by Fox & Friends weekend co-host Pete Hegseth, who will interview the others for stories about Americans coming together, apart as it were.

It is the latest installment in FNC's America Together cross-platform initiative, which launched March 30.