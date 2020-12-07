Floyd Mayweather To Fight Youtuber Logan Paul in February PPV Event

Floyd Mayweather (R) will fight an exhibition fight in February, his first boxing match since his 2017 bout with Conor McGregor (L)

Floyd Mayweather will follow Mike Tyson into the pay-per-view boxing exhibition ring in February to take on YouTube star Logan Paul, Mayweather announced Sunday on his Instagram page.

The Mayweather-Paul fight will be streamed exclusively on the Fanmio Boxing website and will serve as the first fight for the 43-year old Mayweather since his 2017 fight against former UFC champion Conor McGregor. That fight drew 4.3 million PPV buys, the second most in PPV history behind the 4.6 million buys garnered by the 2015 Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight.

Logan has fought twice against fellow Youtuber KSI, most recently in a Nov. 2019 PPV event.

The event will retail at a suggested price of $24.99 for the first 1 million buys before increasing to $39.99. Beginning Dec. 29th the fight will retail at $59.99 before increasing $10 to $69.99 starting Feb. 11th, according to the Fanmio website.

Mayweather's announcement follows the Nov. 28 return of former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson to the squared ring for the first time in 15 years in a PPV exhibition fight against ex-heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr. that ended in a draw. Logan Paul's brother Jake knocked out former basketball star Nat Robinson on the undercard of the Tyson-Jones fight.

It also comes on the heels of Saturday night's big PPV welterweight boxing event in which champion Errol Spence Jr. defeated former champion Danny Garcia in a unanimous decision.

