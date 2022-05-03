FITE To Distribute Floyd Mayweather PPV Exhibition Fight

Sports streaming service FITE has secured the pay-per-view distribution rights to the May 14 exhibition bout featuring PPV boxing champion Floyd Mayweather.

The event, which pits the retired, undefeated Mayweather against ex-boxer Don Moore, will retail for a suggested price of $29.99, according to the sports streaming service.

Mayweather, the biggest revenue generator in PPV boxing history, last stepped into the ring this past August in an exhibition fight against YouTube sensation Logan Paul. Mayweather's 2017 fight against mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor drew more than 4.3 million PPV buys, second in PPV boxing history to Mayweather’s 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao, which garnered an industry-high 4.6 million buys.

FITE’s telecast will also feature former UFC fighter Anderson Silva against Bruno Machado in an exhibition bout, as well as a sanctioned fight between former world champion Badou Jack and Hany Atiyo, said the streamer.