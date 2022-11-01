FITE Plus Pins Down Game Changer Wrestling Rights Deal
Subscription sports service to exclusively offer GCW events
Subscription streaming sports service FITE Plus has added independent pro wrestling outfit Global Changer Wrestling to its lineup.
The $4.99 per month SVOD service will feature more than 75 GCW events a year as part of the exclusive deal. In addition, the FITE Plus will offer more than 240 past GCW events as part of its video on demand library, according to the sports service.
“The spectacular rise of GCW and the energy of its shows is like nothing else in the business,” said FITE COO Michael Weber. “We’re always looking to bring more value to our subscription package – so we’re confident our customers are going to love this deal.”
The GCW joins other combat sports franchises such as Top Rank Boxing, NWA wrestling, SlapFight Championship, and Star Boxing on the streaming service. ■
