Final Season of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ on Prime Video in June

Season four of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is on Amazon Prime Video June 30. It is the final season and there are six episodes. John Krasinski plays Ryan.

Two episodes are released June 30, two more July 7, and the two remaining ones July 14.

Season four finds Ryan on his most dangerous mission yet, Prime Video teases, facing enemies both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption and uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Ryan and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality — the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization — ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing his belief in the system he has always fought to protect.

Wendell Pierce plays James Greer, Michael Kelly is Mike November and Betty Gabriel portrays CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright. Joining the cast are Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, and executive produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, John Krasinski, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay and John Kelly. Additionally, Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell executive produce the fourth season, along with Vaun Wilmott, Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.

Clancy’s Jack Ryan novels include The Hunt for Red October, The Sum of All Fears and Clear and Present Danger. He died in 2013.