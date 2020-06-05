Final Season of ‘13 Reasons Why’ on Netflix

The fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why premieres on Netflix June 5. There are 13 hour-long episodes.

The season sees high school student Clay Jensen caught in the middle of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend’s suicide. The characters will graduate from Liberty High.

The show is based on Jensen and his deceased friend Hannah, who committed suicide. A box of cassette tapes recorded by Hannah shed light on her decision to take her life.

Jay Asher wrote the novel Thirteen Reasons Why that spawned the series.

Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford and Alisha Boe are in the cast.

Brian Yorkey created the show. He is an executive producer, along with Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin and Selena Gomez.

Season three of 13 Reasons Why began Aug. 23.