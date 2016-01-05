FilmOn Adds Om Nom Channel
Streaming service FilmOn says it is adding an Om Nom channel to its kids section.
The channel will stream all 29 episodes of Om Nom Stories, the Web series about the life of the candy-munching star of the hit mobile game, Cut The Rope, from game developer ZeptoLab.
In addition, the channel will include episodes about drawing animated characters and three behind-the-scenes vignettes.
