Few Syndicated Winners in November Sweeps

Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Jeopardy!, Dr. Phil and Entertainment Tonight were the only four syndicated first-run shows to see year-over-year gains during an otherwise disappointing November 2006 sweep period that took place from November 2-29.

Millionaire’s 6% year-over-year jump to a 3.3 was the biggest boost for any show. Elsewhere in games, Wheel of Fortune was even at an 8.6, Jeopardy was up 3% to a 6.8 and Family Feud fell 10% to a 1.8.

In talk, Dr. Phil posted a 2% gain to a 5.6 average, its best November sweep since 2003. Oprah led the genre as always, but fell 13% to a 7.1.

Entertainment Tonight won its 65th sweep period in a row, up 2% on the year to a 5.6 average. Access Hollywood held steady on the year at a 2.7, thanks to a 3.0 average in the final week of the sweep, its best weekly number since March 2004.

Every veteran in the crowded court genre was down or flat on the year. Judge Judy was on top as usual, its 4.8 average slightly off (2%) year-over-year.

The news was also bad for the off-net sitcoms. Everybody Loves Raymond fell 18% to a 5.3, Seinfeld was off 20% to a 4.5 and Friends was down 31% to a 3.7. These numbers were sharper drops than in the past, as all three shows fell exactly 8% from November 2004-November 2005.

Of the rookies, Rachael Ray led the way with a 2.1 household average and was the only new show that improved its average time period rating over November 2005 (up 9%) in metered markets. Geraldo At Large averaged a 1.6, Cristina’s Court a 1.3, Dr. Keith Ablow a 1.1, Judge Maria Lopez a 0.9 and Greg Behrendt and Megan Mullally both averaged a 0.8.