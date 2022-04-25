FCC Updates Status of New TV Station Applicants

Of the 14 entities that have applied to the FCC to build new TV stations, only one was rejected, though Sinclair is among the applicants whose short-form applications were found to be incomplete.

The FCC is auctioning 27 construction permits for full-power TV stations and interested parties will get to bid for the right to them starting June 7.



There were seven potential bidders whose applications were deemed complete -- Gray Television; Major Market Broadcasting of North Dakota, Inc.; Marquee Broadcasting, Inc.; Radiant Life Ministries, Inc.; Renard Broadcasting Corp.; RxDIO.com LLC; and TV-49, Inc.

Deemed "incomplete," which means accepted for filing but found wanting in one way or another, were Sinclair, BEK Sports Network, Inc.; Estrella Television License LLC; Sinclair Television Group, Inc.; SJL Television Inc.; Ventura Media Communications, LLC; Venture Technologies Group, LLC. They have until May 6 to correct any deficiencies and submit their upfront payments. Late submissions will not be accepted.



The only application rejected outright was from Redwood Empire Public Television, Inc. That was because the application was for a license that also was applied for by a commercial entity. When the FCC considers competing applications, "any application for a noncommercial educational (NCE) station that is mutually exclusive

with any application for a commercial broadcast station will be returned as unacceptable for filing." ■