FCC To Allow In-Person Office Visits

The Federal Communications Commission is opening up its new headquarters and satellite offices to visitors — including Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Columbia, Maryland — for the first time since the pandemic forced work to be done from home, then without in-person visits.

Lobbyists, for example, have had to press the flesh virtually via phone calls and online meetings.

The FCC also said it plans to allow the press and public into its July monthly meeting, also a first since the pandemic forced those meetings to be held virtually.

The regulator said Wednesday (June 8) that visitors must have a scheduled meeting, go through its security screening process and be escorted by the relevant staffer(s).

In addition, all visitors are asked to self-assess for possible COVID-19 symptoms within the 48 hours prior to their visit. If the FCC facility is in an area with medium or high community COVID-19 levels, visitors must also either show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. In areas with high levels, they must also wear a mask. ■