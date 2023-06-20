FCC Proposes Video 'All-In' Pricing Disclosures

The FCC has proposed to require cable and satellite operators to give consumers the "all-in" price for their video service so they can price shop among video alternatives, including streaming services.

The FCC Tuesday (June 20) released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that "would

require cable operators and DBS providers to clearly and prominently display the total cost of video programming service."

"Consumers who choose a video service based on an advertised monthly price may be surprised by unexpected fees related to the cost of video programming that raise the amount of the bill significantly," the NPRM said in introducing the the issue.

In the FCC's sites are broadcast TV retrans fees and regional sports network rights fees that cable operators are paying and passing along to consumers--sometimes billed as a surcharge or tax--but may not be reflected in the advertised price.

The FCC said it had tentatively concluded that it has the regulatory authority to impose such customer service obligations on DBS, the first time it will have done so if it adopts the rulemaking.

The commission is seeking input on a host of related issues including 1) how to apply its proposal to different promotional materials--pop-up ads, direct mail, etc.; 2) what reason, if any, operators have for labeling the retrans or sports net price increases as the fees or taxes; and 3) whether there are already any laws against such labeling.

"Increases in programming costs shouldn’t be described as a tax, fee, or surcharge," said FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel. "The 'all-in'pricing format we propose today would allow consumers to make informed choices by letting them more easily comparison shop among competing providers and evaluate programming costs against alternative programming providers, including streaming services."

"ACA Connects continues to review the NPRM. Our members are committed to transparency in their sales and billing practices – a commitment that stems from their ethos as community-based providers with longstanding ties to their communities," said ACA Connects President Grant Spellmeyer. "As this proceeding unfolds, we are eager to provide and review the evidence and examine the root causes of ever-increasing prices for video programming that our Members distribute, as well as ensure that any new requirements do not have the unintended effect of making video prices more opaque or confusing for subscribers.”