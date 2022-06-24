FCC Previews New Broadband Data Collection Tool

Broadband providers, fixed and wireless, can now access the FCC's new Broadband Data Collection (BDC) System ahead of its official rollout June 30.



The system is part of the FCC's effort to get better data on where broadband is and isn't available as the Biden Administration provides tens of billions of dollars in infrastructure buildout bucks to achieve its goal of universal broadband service.



The FCC has taken a lot of criticism over the accuracy of its broadband maps, gleaned from service provider self-reporting, and is in the process of improving it on its own initiative as well as under the direction of Congress, including through the new BDC.



Also: Senators Say FCC Should Diversity Broadband Mapping Data Sources



The commission is providing early access to some portions of the system so filers can start putting in identifying information ahead of the official filing window (June 30 to September 1), which will give them a chance to familiarize themselves with how the system works.



The goal, said the FCC is "to enable filers to log in, register, and be ready to enter their availability data as early in the filing window as possible."



The FCC also has an online guide to navigating the system and related tutorials here.



All facilities-based service providers with at least one active connection have to file data in the system on "where they make mass market internet access service available as of June 30, 2022." ■