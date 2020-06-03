FCC Opens Window for LPTV Conflict Resolution

The Media Bureau is giving those that have filed mutually exclusive applications for new or modified LPTV/translator stations until July 31 to settle among themselves.

The FCC's Media Bureau said that can be by "unilateral engineering amendment, legal settlement, or engineering settlement."

The FCC issued a list of those mutually exclusive applications and said it would hold off its own actions on the applications until that July 31 deadline.

Legal settlements must include 1) an explanation of why the settlement is in the public interest, 2) a statement that the applications were not filed in order to reach such an agreement, 3) a statement that neither party got more than "prudent" application expense compensation in the agreement, 4) how much that was, 5) what it was for, and 6) the terms of any oral agreement.

The two engineering options must make only minor changes, and not ones that create new mutual exclusivities, though if it is more than minor, the FCC says they can propose moving to a new channel, if available, and if the move does not--wait for it--create a new mutual exclusivity.

The FCC also reminded LPTV stations still operating in the guard band between broadcast stations and wireless operations sharing the band have to turn off their signals by July 13, a date that, for those marking their calendars, marks the end of the post-incentive auction transition period.