Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Barb Maushard, news director, WISN

Milwaukee, named news director, WESH Orlando, Fla.

Sheau-ming Ross, senior manager,

planning, Tribune Publishing, named director of finance, WGN Chicago.

Coby Cooper, VP/general manager, KGBT

Harlingen, Texas, named VP/general manager, WMBD Peoria, Ill.

Lori Waldon, manager, news, WISN

Milwaukee, promoted to news director.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable: Gary Massaglia, VP,

operations, national region, Charter Communications, named VP/general manager,

Little Rock, Ark., system; Marta Casas-Celaya,

area director, regulatory and external affairs, BellSouth, Florida, named

director, government and community affairs, West Palm region, West Palm Beach,

Fla.

Programming

At Fox News Channel, New York: Seth

Hittman, senior account executive/manager, interactive advertising,

CBS Digital Media, named national director, digital media sales;

Courtney Dubin, integrated sales manager,

A&E Television Networks, joins as manager, sales marketing;

Alexis Goldstein, account manager, digital

media, NBC, joins as account executive.

David Graber, formerly head of

business affairs, DreamWorks Home Entertainment, appointed general counsel,

head of business affairs, Wild Brain Inc., San Francisco.

Marva Smalls, executive VP, public

affairs and chief of staff, Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group, also named

the company's first executive VP, global inclusion strategy, MTV Networks, New

York.

Kim Hatamiya, head of marketing, Sony

Pictures Television International, Culver City, Calif., promoted to executive

VP, marketing.

Amy Introcaso-Davis, VP, programming

and development, Bravo, New York, promoted to senior VP, development and

production.

Robin Radzinski, producer,

Best of the Fest, HBO, named director, production, G4, Los

Angeles.

Anthony Proia, executive producer,

morning content, NY1, named director, editorial content, New York State News

Division, Time Warner Cable.

Dan Darling, senior VP, technology

production and operations, Turner Broadcasting System Inc., Atlanta, adds chief

information officer.

Journalism

Ellie Rodriguez, host, 18

and Over, mun2, named entertainment reporter and fill-in anchor,

Deco Drive, WSVN Miami.

Ron Corning, anchor, World

News Now/World News This Morning, ABC News, named morning co-anchor,

WNYW New York.

Shari Dunn, non-profit/special

correspondent, Court TV and Celebrity Justice, moves to

KETK Tyler, Texas, as anchor, 5 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Brooke Baldwin, morning anchor, WOWK

Huntington, W.Va., joins WTTG Washington as freelance reporter/fill-in

anchor.

Eryka Washington, reporter, WESH

Orlando, Fla., promoted to weekend evening anchor and reporter.

Omadelle Nelson, weeknight reporter,

KJRH Tulsa, Okla., joins KPHO Phoenix as reporter.

T.J. Holmes, 5 p.m. anchor, KNTV San

Francisco, moves to CNN as weekend morning anchor and correspondent.

Liz "Ibby" Carothers, reporter/host,

WNBC New York, becomes freelance meteorologist, WCBS New York.

Wes Hohenstein, morning and noon

meteorologist, KPRC Houston, named chief meteorologist, WNCN Raleigh, N.C.

Pat Parris, sports anchor, Fox

Sports, Pittsburgh, joins Fox Sports, St. Louis, as anchor.

Laura Evans, weekend anchor/reporter,

WTTG Washington, promoted to co-anchor, 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

Teresa Jun, general assignment

reporter, KOLD Tucson, Ariz., promoted to weekend anchor/reporter.

Melissa Mahan, primary anchor, KJCT

Grand Junction, Colo., joins WLNE Providence, R.I., as noon

anchor/reporter.

Yetta Gibson, general assignment

reporter, KSAZ Phoenix, promoted to entertainment reporter/backup anchor.

Michael George, reporter, KFYR

Bismarck, N.D., named freelance reporter, WTMJ Milwaukee.

Brad Harvey, bureau chief, Akron,

Ohio, WEWS Cleveland, named morning anchor, WTOL Toledo, Ohio.

Justin Lock, meteorologist, morning

newscast, WCIV Charleston, S.C., named meteorologist, Your

Morning, CN8, The Comcast Network, Philadelphia.

Mike Cameron, weekend meteorologist,

KCEN Waco, Texas, moves to WNEM Flint, Mich., as weekday morning

meteorologist.

Karla Redditte, weekend

anchor/reporter, WLOX Biloxi, Miss., named to the morning anchor team, WTOC

Savannah, Ga.

Patrick Terpstra, Brevard County

bureau reporter, Central Florida News 13, Orlando, Fla., joins WVEC Norfolk,

Va., as general assignment reporter.

Tracy Kornet, morning anchor/host,

KNXV Phoenix, joins KTVT/KTXA Dallas as anchor, 7-9 p.m. weekday evening

newscast.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Charlie Haugk, director, product

placement, Spyglass Entertainment, joins Meteor Worldwide as VP, product and

brand integration.

Derek Smith, director, sales,

Southeast region, National Cable Communications, Washington, named political

sales manager.

Technology

Jim Dolce, executive VP, worldwide

field operations, Juniper Networks, named to the board of directors, RGB

Networks, San Mateo, Calif.

Allied Fields

Leslie Hill, executive VP, Castalian

Music, Colorado Springs, Colo., named president.

Mike Rich, VP, AOL programming

products and operations, AOL, Dulles, Va., named VP/general manager, AOL

Music/AOL Radio/Moviefone.com, and AOL Television.