Fates & Fortunes
Broadcast TV
Barb Maushard, news director, WISN
Milwaukee, named news director, WESH Orlando, Fla.
Sheau-ming Ross, senior manager,
planning, Tribune Publishing, named director of finance, WGN Chicago.
Coby Cooper, VP/general manager, KGBT
Harlingen, Texas, named VP/general manager, WMBD Peoria, Ill.
Lori Waldon, manager, news, WISN
Milwaukee, promoted to news director.
Cable TV
At Comcast Cable: Gary Massaglia, VP,
operations, national region, Charter Communications, named VP/general manager,
Little Rock, Ark., system; Marta Casas-Celaya,
area director, regulatory and external affairs, BellSouth, Florida, named
director, government and community affairs, West Palm region, West Palm Beach,
Fla.
Programming
At Fox News Channel, New York: Seth
Hittman, senior account executive/manager, interactive advertising,
CBS Digital Media, named national director, digital media sales;
Courtney Dubin, integrated sales manager,
A&E Television Networks, joins as manager, sales marketing;
Alexis Goldstein, account manager, digital
media, NBC, joins as account executive.
David Graber, formerly head of
business affairs, DreamWorks Home Entertainment, appointed general counsel,
head of business affairs, Wild Brain Inc., San Francisco.
Marva Smalls, executive VP, public
affairs and chief of staff, Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group, also named
the company's first executive VP, global inclusion strategy, MTV Networks, New
York.
Kim Hatamiya, head of marketing, Sony
Pictures Television International, Culver City, Calif., promoted to executive
VP, marketing.
Amy Introcaso-Davis, VP, programming
and development, Bravo, New York, promoted to senior VP, development and
production.
Robin Radzinski, producer,
Best of the Fest, HBO, named director, production, G4, Los
Angeles.
Anthony Proia, executive producer,
morning content, NY1, named director, editorial content, New York State News
Division, Time Warner Cable.
Dan Darling, senior VP, technology
production and operations, Turner Broadcasting System Inc., Atlanta, adds chief
information officer.
Journalism
Ellie Rodriguez, host, 18
and Over, mun2, named entertainment reporter and fill-in anchor,
Deco Drive, WSVN Miami.
Ron Corning, anchor, World
News Now/World News This Morning, ABC News, named morning co-anchor,
WNYW New York.
Shari Dunn, non-profit/special
correspondent, Court TV and Celebrity Justice, moves to
KETK Tyler, Texas, as anchor, 5 and 10 p.m. newscasts.
Brooke Baldwin, morning anchor, WOWK
Huntington, W.Va., joins WTTG Washington as freelance reporter/fill-in
anchor.
Eryka Washington, reporter, WESH
Orlando, Fla., promoted to weekend evening anchor and reporter.
Omadelle Nelson, weeknight reporter,
KJRH Tulsa, Okla., joins KPHO Phoenix as reporter.
T.J. Holmes, 5 p.m. anchor, KNTV San
Francisco, moves to CNN as weekend morning anchor and correspondent.
Liz "Ibby" Carothers, reporter/host,
WNBC New York, becomes freelance meteorologist, WCBS New York.
Wes Hohenstein, morning and noon
meteorologist, KPRC Houston, named chief meteorologist, WNCN Raleigh, N.C.
Pat Parris, sports anchor, Fox
Sports, Pittsburgh, joins Fox Sports, St. Louis, as anchor.
Laura Evans, weekend anchor/reporter,
WTTG Washington, promoted to co-anchor, 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts.
Teresa Jun, general assignment
reporter, KOLD Tucson, Ariz., promoted to weekend anchor/reporter.
Melissa Mahan, primary anchor, KJCT
Grand Junction, Colo., joins WLNE Providence, R.I., as noon
anchor/reporter.
Yetta Gibson, general assignment
reporter, KSAZ Phoenix, promoted to entertainment reporter/backup anchor.
Michael George, reporter, KFYR
Bismarck, N.D., named freelance reporter, WTMJ Milwaukee.
Brad Harvey, bureau chief, Akron,
Ohio, WEWS Cleveland, named morning anchor, WTOL Toledo, Ohio.
Justin Lock, meteorologist, morning
newscast, WCIV Charleston, S.C., named meteorologist, Your
Morning, CN8, The Comcast Network, Philadelphia.
Mike Cameron, weekend meteorologist,
KCEN Waco, Texas, moves to WNEM Flint, Mich., as weekday morning
meteorologist.
Karla Redditte, weekend
anchor/reporter, WLOX Biloxi, Miss., named to the morning anchor team, WTOC
Savannah, Ga.
Patrick Terpstra, Brevard County
bureau reporter, Central Florida News 13, Orlando, Fla., joins WVEC Norfolk,
Va., as general assignment reporter.
Tracy Kornet, morning anchor/host,
KNXV Phoenix, joins KTVT/KTXA Dallas as anchor, 7-9 p.m. weekday evening
newscast.
Advertising/Marketing/PR
Charlie Haugk, director, product
placement, Spyglass Entertainment, joins Meteor Worldwide as VP, product and
brand integration.
Derek Smith, director, sales,
Southeast region, National Cable Communications, Washington, named political
sales manager.
Technology
Jim Dolce, executive VP, worldwide
field operations, Juniper Networks, named to the board of directors, RGB
Networks, San Mateo, Calif.
Allied Fields
Leslie Hill, executive VP, Castalian
Music, Colorado Springs, Colo., named president.
Mike Rich, VP, AOL programming
products and operations, AOL, Dulles, Va., named VP/general manager, AOL
Music/AOL Radio/Moviefone.com, and AOL Television.
