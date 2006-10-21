Fates &Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Cable TV

Sandie Zeigler, director, learning and development, Comcast Cable, Southern division, Atlanta, promoted to VP.

Journalism

Liz Worrell, Isla Restaurant, Virginia Beach, Va., named local account executive, Local News on Cable (LNC5), Hampton Roads, Va.

Sam Rubin, entertainment reporter, KTLA Morning News, KTLA Los Angeles, to features reporter, Dailies, Reelz Channel, Los Angeles.

Randi Goldklank, general sales manager, 7NEWS, WSVN Boston, promoted to director, sales.

Programming

At Outdoor Channel: Roger L. Werner Jr., chairman, WATV Productions, Los Angeles/director, Narrowstep, New York, named CEO/president, The Outdoor Channel/member, board of directors, Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc., effective immediately/CEO, Outdoor Channel Holdings, effective Nov. 10, Temecula, Calif.; Perry T. Massie, president/CEO/chairman of the board, Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc./co-president, The Outdoor Channel, continues solely as chairman of the board.

At Azteca America: Mayra Crespo, multicultural account manager, National Cable Communications, New York, tapped as VP, director, sales, Los Angeles region, based in Century City, Calif.; Nicole Burri, multicultural account manager, National Cable Communications, New York, named account director, network sales, New York; Cara O’Flynn, media and marketing research manager, Franco Research Group, New York, named director, research, New York; Eric Unvert, manager, revenue planning and analysis, Univision Communications, New York, appointed director, systems.

Salvatore Petruzzi, VP, public relations, Turner ad sales and marketing, Turner Broadcasting System Inc., New York, promoted to senior VP, public relations, Turner ad sales and Turner Sports.

Barbara Tenney, VP, affiliate research and marketing, Fox network, named VP, entertainment and media, Lieberman Research Worldwide (LRW), Los Angeles.

Kim Porter, senior account executive, Nielsen Media Research Hispanic Services, joins Fox Sports en Español, Los Angeles, as the network’s first director, research.

Doug Rohrer, executive VP, emerging media, MTV Networks, tapped as executive VP, revenue, Heavy.com, New York.

Greg Foster, CEO, Southern Direct, Atlanta, named VP, corporate development, Turner Broadcasting System Inc., Atlanta.

Marco Williams, director, affiliate relations, The WB, named VP, affiliate marketing, The Africa Channel, Los Angeles.

At The Tennis Channel, Los Angeles: Neil Roberts, VP, marketing, Promax/BDA, tapped as director, marketing; Lauren Leder, writer/producer, iNDemand Networks, New York, named director, on-air creative; Kate Varley, senior producer, on-air promotions, promoted to director, short-form content and special projects.

At World Championship Sports Network (WCSN), Bethesda, Md.: Jennifer Canestraro, director, search and community division, Revolution Health Group, Washington, tapped as VP, product and production; Robert Cooper, principal user interface architect, Biap Systems Inc., Sterling, Va., named VP, creative.

At Sí TV: Lisa Black, VP, business marketing/development of interactive technologies, Lifetime, joins as senior VP, digital media; Israel Alfaro, director of human resources, ERA, named director, information technology; Lupe De Caesar, director of human resources, KVEA/KWHY Los Angeles, human resources, Telemundo, named director, human resources; Hector Escalante, manager, IT systems Los Angeles County, named manager, Web development; Michael Medina, team coordinator, Dominican Republic, World Baseball Classic, named manager, affiliate sales, Eastern region; Leigh Primack, regional sales manager, Rainbow Media, tapped as director, affiliate sales, Eastern region.

Technology

Dennis Hallman, district sales manager, Power & Telephone Supply, Parker, Colo., named regional account manager, U.S. mountain region, Aurora Networks, Denver.

David J. Eng, senior director, cable business development, Tandberg Television, tapped as VP, sales, Eastern division, EGT, Atlanta.

At KulaByte, San Marcos, Texas: Todd Bryant, founder/CEO, BOXX Technologies, named COO; John Pepe, COO, Electrocast, named VP, marketing.

Rich Bisignano, consultant, program management services, to senior VP/general manager, systems integration, Ascent Media Systems and Technology Services, Santa Monica, Calif.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Dennis Jackson, manager, Katz Events Marketing, named director, sales, Katz Mobile, New York.

Steve Bergin, principal, James & Co., named managing director, ML Search Partners, (formerly Michael Levine Search Consultants), New York.

Roger Motti, account executive, Art Machine, Culver City, Calif., named account executive/art director, Greenlight Designs, North Hollywood, Calif.

John Woodin, president/CEO, SkyBlue Productions, named president, Aeromedia Network, Seattle.

Courtney Kasey, media supervisor, Doner, named communications strategy director/associate media director, Mediaedge:cia, Irvine, Calif.

Allied Fields

Shelley Watson, head of broadcast investment group, Starcom, Los Angeles, named VP, director, entertainment, MGM account, RPA, Santa Monica, Calif.