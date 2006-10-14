Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Audrey Pass, director, communications, WCBS New York, named senior director, communications and public affairs, WNYW/WWOR New York.

Dan Lyons, VP/director, sales, New York Times Broadcast Group, Memphis, and VP/general sales manager, WREG Memphis, appointed director, sales, KHOU Houston, effective Nov. 1.

At KTVT and KTXA Dallas/Fort Worth: Tony Bishop, director, streaming sales, Dallas/Fort Worth CBS Radio stations/general sales manager, Texas State Networks, joins as digital media sales manager; Anthony Smith, account executive, dallasnews.com, named online national sales manager.

Ray Hutton, VP, corporate finance/deputy controller, TBS Inc., named executive VP/CFO, Turner Broadcasting System International, Atlanta.

Cable TV

At Time Warner Cable: Lynne Costantini, senior VP, programming, promoted to the new position of senior VP/chief business affairs officer, Stamford, Conn.; Melinda Witmer, senior VP, programming, appointed senior VP/chief programming officer, Stamford, Conn., effective Jan. 1; William “Bill” Farmer, division president, Time Warner Cable, Jackson, Miss./Monroe, La., named to the newly created position of VP, corporate development, corporate, regional and media sales operations in the Carolinas, Charlotte, N.C.

Journalism

Marci Gonzalez, reporter, News 12, Bronx, N.Y., joins WPTV West Palm Beach, Fla., as reporter.

At Comcast SportsNet: Keith Primeau, former player, Flyers hockey team, Philadelphia, named analyst, Flyers Post Game Live, Philadelphia; David Lee, anchor, SportsNet New York, named anchor, SportsNite/field reporter, Comcast SportsNet, Bethesda, Md.

Deborah Garcia, general assignment reporter, WKMG Orlando, Fla., joins WCBS New York as general assignment reporter.

Programming

At MTV Networks: Sean Moran, senior VP, national advertising sales, VH1, New York, named executive VP, MTV 360 brand sales, New York; Jim Perry, senior VP, Nickelodeon advertising sales, named executive VP, 360 brand sales, Nickelodeon/MTVN kids and family group, New York.

Crystal Johns, coordinating producer, Allen/Nee Productions, named director, career development and diversity recruiting, CBS News, New York.

Pierre Vudrag, manager, business and legal affairs, Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles, tapped as VP, business and legal affairs, The Tennis Channel, Los Angeles.

Susanna Pollack, VP, children's business development, BBC Worldwide Americas, named senior VP, global TV sales and licensing, Star Farm Productions, Chicago.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Charlie cHaugk, director, product placement, Spyglass Entertainment, named VP, product and brand integration, Meteor Worldwide, Los Angeles.

Allied Fields

At Reuters media division: Marc Walker, Real Cities Network, Knight Ridder Digital, joins as Midwest account director, Chicago; Alison Rayfield, account exec, Advertising.com, named account exec, Northeast territory, New York; Sumita Singh, director, market research, insights and analytics, WebMD Health, New York, joins as VP, global head, marketing insights.

What's your fate?

