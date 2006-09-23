Fates & Fortunes

What's Your Fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, B&C (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010)

Broadcast TV

Craig Millar, regional VP, Southwest group, Clear Channel Television, San Antonio, promoted to senior VP, new Southern region.

Rosalie Drake, general sales manager, KASA Albuquerque, N.M., appointed general manager, WCWG (formerly WTWB) Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, N.C.

Salina Arslanoviski, labor relations manager, regional human resources, GES Exposition Services, tapped as human resource manager, WFLD/WPWR Chicago.

Programming

Vicky Gregorian, senior VP, national sales manager, New Line Television, named executive VP, national sales manager, Program Partners, New York.

Mike Petruzzi, business development manager, Soccer United Marketing, joins Fox Soccer Channel, Los Angeles, as its first-ever national advertising sales manager.

Alexandra Jewett, head of her production company, A-III Productions Inc., joins King World Productions as VP, programming and development, New York.

Bela Bajaria, senior VP, movies and miniseries, CBS, named to the newly created position of senior VP, movies and cable programming, CBS Paramount Network Television/senior VP, movies and miniseries, CBS Entertainment, Los Angeles.

At WE TV, New York: Kenetta Bailey, group marketing director, Telemundo, joins as senior VP, marketing; Susan Smith, director, trade marketing, promoted to VP; Jennifer Robertson, director, marketing, upped to VP, consumer marketing.

Jeremy Legg, VP, business strategy and development, AOL Inc., Dulles, Va., appointed VP, business development, Turner Broadcasting System Inc., Atlanta.

Caleb Weinstein, VP, business and strategy development, MTVN International/Nickelodeon, named senior VP, strategy and business development, entertainment group, Comedy Central/Spike TV/TV Land, MTV Networks, New York.