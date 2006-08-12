Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Mike McCormick, news director, WTLV Jacksonville, Fla., named news director, WKYC Cleveland.

At CBS Television Stations' New England triopoly, WBZ Boston/WSBK Boston/WLWC Providence, R.I.: Wendy McMahon, director, creative services, WCCO Minneapolis/St. Paul, named director, creative services; Justin Draper, controller, WBBM Chicago, named controller; Ron Damron, controller of the triopoly, replaces him at WBBM.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable: Robert Carter, division VP, Southeast division, Charter Communications, Atlanta, named to the newly created role of VP, commercial sales, Southern division, Atlanta; Jeff Austin, VP, planning and strategy, national engineering and operations, Philadelphia, named regional VP, engineering, Coastal region, Charleston, S.C.

Programming

Bo LaMotte, VP, affiliate sales and marketing, WGN Chicago, named senior VP, affiliate relations, World Championship Sports Network, Santa Monica, Calif.

Sam Feist, senior executive producer, political programming, CNN/U.S., Washington, also becomes the network's political director.

Barbara Fedida Brill, director, talent recruitment and development, ABC News, New York, named executive director, talent, CBS News, New York.

Matthew McAlpin, director, program scheduling, Comedy Central, New York, named VP, strategic programming and scheduling, New York.

Bruce Seidel, director, program planning and acquisitions, Food Network, New York, upped to senior VP, program planning and special productions.

Journalism

Keith Jones, former Philadelphia Flyer/current network hockey analyst, joins the Flyers broadcast team, Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Leda Ceccarelli, marketing manager, Emusica Entertainment Group, Miami, joins Goodman Media International Inc. as a senior account executive, New York.